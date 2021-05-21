Iconic 1970 Porsche 917K Coupe Headlines Auction
The Mike Hailwood/David Hobbs JW Automotive Gulf Racing 1970 Le Man’s entry, the iconic 1970 Porsche 917K Coupe, is to be offered in Monterey 13-14 August by RM Sotheby’s. The word ‘iconic’ is loosely applied to many cars these days, but the worthiness of the term can sometimes be questioned. The 1970 Porsche 917K, chassis # 917 031/026, being the vehicle that challenged at the 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans with Mike Hailwood and David Hobbs behind the wheel has earned the term iconic.sportscardigest.com