Iconic 1970 Porsche 917K Coupe Headlines Auction

Porsche's executive sports sedan, the 971-chassis Panamera, was introduced in 2016 as the first car to ride on the chassis Bentley now uses for the Flying Spur and Continental GT. It was the first car in the Porsche lineup to feature the now ubiquitous Porsche interior with touch-sensitive center console and wide sweeping dashboard displays. The car feels like it was introduced fairly recently, but this is likely due to the time compression we all experienced during 2020. In point of fact, the 971 Panamera is already five years old, and as such, it's ready for a bit of Hollywood-style reshaping. It just needs a little help from a plastic surgeon to keep everything tight, you know?