Buying Cars

Iconic 1970 Porsche 917K Coupe Headlines Auction

By Sports Car Digest
sportscardigest.com
 4 days ago

The Mike Hailwood/David Hobbs JW Automotive Gulf Racing 1970 Le Man's entry, the iconic 1970 Porsche 917K Coupe, is to be offered in Monterey 13-14 August by RM Sotheby's. The word 'iconic' is loosely applied to many cars these days, but the worthiness of the term can sometimes be questioned. The 1970 Porsche 917K, chassis # 917 031/026, being the vehicle that challenged at the 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans with Mike Hailwood and David Hobbs behind the wheel has earned the term iconic.

sportscardigest.com
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Mike Hailwood
#Porsche Design#Sports Cars#Used Cars#Motorsport#Car Racing#K Coupe Headlines Auction#Rm Sotheby#Chassis#The Le Man#European#The Chandon Collection#Porsche 917k#917k Coupe#Spyder Design#Air Cooled Engine#Competitive Racing#Headlines#Race Number#Sale#Film Star
CarsPosted by
Motorious

You Could Win This Stunning 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman

The original Porsche 718 may have made a name for itself by out-maneuvering the competition, but the 2021 718 Cayman proves that it can now out-power the competition as well. In 1957, the original 718 made its debut at the 24-Hours Of Le Mans with legendary race car drivers behind the wheel. The following year, it finished first in class and third overall by out-maneuvering much of the competition. However the Porsche didn’t stop there. Instead, it went on to earn first and second place at Targa Florio and the European Hill Climb Championship. Though short lived, the 718 won a legendary spot in automotive racing history.
MotorsportsCarscoops

Watch In Awe As Bruce Canepa Drives A Porsche 917K On The Road

Few racing cars are more iconic than the Porsche 917 and recently, ex race car driver and car dealer Bruce Canepa hit the streets of California in one. The Porsche 917 featured in this video is one of just 12 917K (with K standing for Kurzheck, or ‘short tail’) models ever produced by the German car manufacturer. It is chassis 017 and recently underwent a three-year restoration to return it to its former glory and had its maiden voyage on the street, rather than a racetrack as one might have expected.
Carssportscar365.com

Multimatic Confirmed as LMDh Supplier for Porsche, Audi

Multimatic has been confirmed as the chassis supplier for both the Porsche and Audi LMDh programs that are due to make their competition debuts in 2023. As previously reported by Sportscar365, Porsche has selected Multimatic to provide an LMP2 chassis on which the German manufacturer will develop a car for its return to top-level prototype racing, integrating an engine of choice and brand-specific bodywork.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Mid-Cycle Refresh Spied For First Time

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe isn’t that old. The squished-roofed SUV debuted just over two years ago at Auto Shanghai 2019. However, according to the suits in Stuttgart, it’s already due for a makeover in the looks department. A new batch of spy photos reveals the refreshed Cayenne Coupe for the first time, though there are only minor changes visible in the styling.
San Francisco, CACourier News

Major Part of James Dean’s Infamous Porsche 550 Spyder Heads to Auction – Bring A Trailer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — More than 65 years after the infamous crash, a major component of the James Dean Porsche 550 Spyder will be offered at auction, Don Ahearn, Owner, announced today. This will be the first time ever a confirmed part of the Porsche 550 Spyder will be offered for sale. The online auction is being held by Bring A Trailer, the largest enthusiast based online auction site for unique automobiles, parts and Automobilia. Bring A Trailer is based in San Francisco, California.
CarsFlatSixes

SPIED: Porsche Is Planning A Panamera Facelift

Porsche's executive sports sedan, the 971-chassis Panamera, was introduced in 2016 as the first car to ride on the chassis Bentley now uses for the Flying Spur and Continental GT. It was the first car in the Porsche lineup to feature the now ubiquitous Porsche interior with touch-sensitive center console and wide sweeping dashboard displays. The car feels like it was introduced fairly recently, but this is likely due to the time compression we all experienced during 2020. In point of fact, the 971 Panamera is already five years old, and as such, it's ready for a bit of Hollywood-style reshaping. It just needs a little help from a plastic surgeon to keep everything tight, you know?
Carsuncrate.com

Porsche x Aime Leon Dore 1978 911SC Coupe

Porsche gifted Walter Rohrl the restored Porsche 924 he drove in 1981 for his 74th brithday. The last year of the first generation E30 M3, this car has just 31,000 miles since new. Canned water company Liquid Death hired the best minds in science and fashion to create the No...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Porsche Cayenne Coupe Gunning For The BMW X6

It was back in February when we got our first look at the updated Porsche Cayenne, and now our spy photographers have caught its Coupe SUV sibling being put through its paces for the first time in the rain. Having launched for the 2020 model year, the stylish Porsche Cayenne Coupe is still relatively new, but Porsche is wasting no time applying a mid-cycle update.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

First drive: Porsche's 631bhp Cayenne Coupe prototype review

We drive the new hardcore variant of the super-SUV ahead of its official reveal later this year. When it makes its debut later this year, the new top-end version of the Cayenne Turbo will give Porsche a direct rival to the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga Speed.
CarsAutoblog

2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe facelift spotted in new spy photos

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne is expected to get some mid-cycle updates, and these new spy shots confirm that the Coupe model will follow the SUV's lead in getting updated front and rear styling elements. As we can plainly see, the exterior changes won't be too significant. That's pretty typical for...
Buying Carsvaletmag.com

The 2022 Porsches Will Cost More

Buying a Porsche is never an exercise in frugality, but it's about to get even more expensive. The Porsche 718 Boxster roadster and Cayman coupe just had their sticker prices raised. Most versions of Porsche's entry-level sports cars will see price increases of $600, some are $700 more, and top-end versions climb by $2,500.
Carswardsauto.com

Porsche Launching 631-hp Cayenne Turbo Coupe

Porsche is set to release a more powerful version of the Cayenne Turbo Coupe and a rival to the likes of the Audi RS Q8, BMW X6 M, Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S 4Matic Coupe and Lamborghini Urus. Set to be revealed at the end of June ahead of planned North American...
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Buy This 101-Mile 1991 Porsche 964 Carrera RS and Then Drive the Hell Out of It

This RS will fetch top dollar at auction soon. Then it deserves to be driven. If car auctions where the results may actually make sense are more your jam than, uh, this, and you've got a ton of pounds sterling burning a hole in your pocket, I have a Porsche that may be of interest to you. It needs a new owner and, in my opinion, one willing to add some miles to the odometer.
Buying Carsmotorsportmagazine.com

Last-ever Ford GT40 made goes up for auction

A unique piece of racing history will be going up for online auction in June – the last-ever Ford GT40 MkII chassis to be made. Chassis P/1085, produced in 1969, was the 105th and final numbered GT40 to be built by coachbuilder Abbey Panels, and will now be sold as part of the ‘Geared Online’ auction, held by Gooding & Co.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Bugatti Centodieci Spied At Nurburgring Ahead Of 2022 Deliveries

Bugatti revealed the hypercar nearly two years ago. The summer of 2019 feels like a lifetime ago, a different era almost, but that’s when Bugatti introduced the Centodieci at Pebble Beach. The EB110 homage and celebratory model for Bugatti’s centennial won’t reach customers until 2022, with prototype production begining in February of this year. However, new spy shots show the hypercar out testing for the first time as it tackles the Nurburgring race track.