Energy Industry

Oil Futures Rally as Blowout US PMI Points to Faster Growth

By Liubov Georges
dtnpf.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- In afternoon trade Friday, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange printed solid gains, with front-month West Texas Intermediate surging more than 2.5% after fresh U.S. data indicated a sharp acceleration in economic growth in May, with unemployment claims falling to the lowest point since the pandemic, consumer spending holding steady at a strong clip and business activity expanding at the fastest pace on record.

