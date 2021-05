Well, if you know us . . . Here comes the wrecking ball. I have nothing but love for this publication. As a writer, it is home to so many pieces of mine. As an editor, it was a place I shared in growing with others. To say that I will miss P. S. I Love You is an understatement. It is pressed deeply into my spirit and I will carry it with me forever. Peace and blessings, beautiful people. Thank you.