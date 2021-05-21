Aggies fall to top-seed Gators in Round of 8
After advancing to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals, the Texas A&M Aggies lost 4-1 against the top-seeded Florida Gators, marking the end of the team’s season. Ranked eighth in the nation, the Aggies finished with a record of 19-9 on the year. They also saw postseason success in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, reaching the semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively. However, both ended in similar manners with losses to the Florida Gators.www.thebatt.com