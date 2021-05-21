newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Aggies fall to top-seed Gators in Round of 8

By Jordan Epp @j_epp22
Battalion Texas AM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter advancing to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals, the Texas A&M Aggies lost 4-1 against the top-seeded Florida Gators, marking the end of the team’s season. Ranked eighth in the nation, the Aggies finished with a record of 19-9 on the year. They also saw postseason success in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, reaching the semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively. However, both ended in similar manners with losses to the Florida Gators.

www.thebatt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Usc#Texas A M Aggies#Sec#Ncaa Tournaments#The Florida Gators#A M#Top Seed Gators#Matchup#Postseason Success#Tulsa#Oklahoma State#Fall#Orlando#Senior Carlos Aguilar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
247Sports

Softball Dawgs take game one win in NCAA Tournament over Boston, 3-1

Losses have been hard to come by for Boston University on the season but Mississippi State handed the Terriers a big one on Friday to start NCAA Tournament play. MSU used some late offense to hand Boston its third loss of the season and starting pitcher Alie DuBois felt defeat for the first time this season in 26 decisions as the Bulldogs won 3-1. The win was the ninth in the last 10 games for a Bulldog club that has been red hot over the last month.
Gainesville, FLchatsports.com

Florida Gators lacrosse advances to the NCAA second round

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The sixth-seeded Florida lacrosse team used a high-powered offensive attack to cruise past the Mercer Bears 23-5 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Gators improve to 17-2 on the season, while the Mercer Bears ended their 2021 campaign with a 7-8 record overall. This...
Sportswtaw.com

Texas A&M Softball Falls to No. 4 Gators in Series Finale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Texas A&M softball team put up a strong fight against the No. 4 Gators on Sunday afternoon at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Freshman Rylen Wiggins gave the Aggies the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth, launching her first career homer over the left centerfield fence. The Gators walked the game off with a two-run home run to win 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh.
Auburn, AL12thman.com

Aggies Top Auburn in Seesaw Affair

AUBURN, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies rallied to defeat Auburn, 11-9, in a Saturday slugfest on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park. The teams combined for 21 hits and six lead changes in the four-hour and 26-minute contest. Trailing 9-7 after five, the Aggies reeled off four unanswered runs to...
Gainesville, FLchatsports.com

Florida Gators lacrosse earns number six overall seed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Just over 24 hours after winning the 2021 American Athletic Conference Tournament, the Florida women’s lacrosse team received the sixth overall seed and earned hosting rights in the NCAA Tournament first and second rounds. The Gators extend their streak to 10-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, dating back to...
Gainesville, FLchatsports.com

Echols walks off in Gators series opener against Aggies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 4 Florida opened the series against Texas A&M in walk-off fashion as the team took game one, 5-3, Friday evening at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The Gators (38-8, 17-5 SEC) etched their third comeback victory over the last four games via a walk-off, three-run home run from Charla Echols (2-for-4) in the bottom of the 7th inning against the Aggies (31-18, 8-14 SEC).
College Station, TXkagstv.com

Aggies Battle No. 4 Gators in Series Opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team battled against the No. 4 Florida Gators on Friday night at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, but fell 5-3 in the seventh inning, as the Gators walked it off. With Florida down to its last two outs, Charla Echols hit a three-run shot over the centerfield fence to cement the win.
College Station, TXKBTX.com

Aggies’ Late Rally Falls Short Against Ole Miss

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels, 12-7, Saturday afternoon on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies took advantage of some free bags early and posted a run in the second and third inning to get out to a 2-0 lead, but the Rebels retaliated with a total of 12 runs from the fifth to seventh inning. The Maroon & White took a jab at the lead in the seventh, plating three on back-to-back jacks by Logan Sartori and Will Frizzell, and inched back in the ninth with two runs, but the late rally was not enough.
Saint Louis, MOWashington Missourian

Top-seeded softball Falcons fall to Archers in eight innings

St. Louis Community College scored twice in the top of the eighth inning Friday to knock the East Central College softball Falcons into the losers’ bracket of the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament, 4-2. The Falcons, hosting the event and the top seed, scored a run in the bottom...
College Station, TXhottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Falls to Aggies in the Series

No. 12 Ole Miss dropped the series to the Texas A&M Aggies 6-5 on Sunday afternoon in College Station. Ole Miss (33-14, 14-10) took a three-run lead of 5-2 into the bottom of the seventh. The Aggies went ahead on what would be the game-winning grand slam off the bat of the first baseman Will Frizzell.
Gainesville, FLGatorsports.com

Gators receive No. 4 seed, to host NCAA Softball Regional

The Florida Gators softball team, as the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, will host an regional for the 15th consecutive season at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Joining Florida (42-9) in the Gainesville Regional will be Baylor (27-21), South Alabama (30-19) and South Florida (29-17). Florida has hosted...
Lehigh County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh to battle in league tournament as top seed

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Following a successful regular season the Lehigh baseball team earned the top seed in the upcoming Patriot League tournament. The Mountain Hawks begin their quest for a league title this weekend when they host Navy. The regular season crown was the first for the program since 2006,...
SportsStar-Banner

Lugo shuts out Aggies as No. 4 Gators claim softball series

No. 4 Florida captured its eighth SEC softball series Saturday with a 4-0 win over Texas A&M at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. UF is the only program to have won all eight of its SEC series this season. The Gators (39-8, 18-5 SEC) picked up a complete-game from senior pitcher...
NBAchatsports.com

Celtics stuck in 7 seed as they fall to Miami

The Eastern Conference Finals rematch didn't go as planned for the Celtics as they lose 130-124. The Heat came out very strong as for the third time in their last five games, the Celtics have allowed another 70-point first half. They seen themselves once again trying to claw their way back into the game in the second half, but as we can see, that's not going to get us many wins against playoff teams. The C's big comeback fell short to drop to 35-33, and it's looking more and more like they're going to have to gear up for the play-in tournament.
College Sports995qyk.com

The Swamp Will Be Full For Gators Football Games This Fall

“It’s Great To Be A Florida Gator!” That chant will be heard by a full house at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium aka The Swamp this fall for Florida Gators home football games. The University announced that fans will be allowed at full capacity at games and also in the classroom. There will be full in-person participation in class, athletic and other activities. Masks are also being made optional for students, faculty and staff starting immediately.
College Sportsalachuachronicle.com

UF Softball: No. 4 Gators Cap Comeback in Walk-Off Fashion Against Aggies

No. 4 Florida opened the series against Texas A&M in walk-off fashion as the team took game one, 5-3, Friday evening at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The Gators (38-8, 17-5 SEC) etched their third comeback victory over the last four games via a walk-off, three-run home run from Charla Echols (2-for-4) in the bottom of the 7th inning against the Aggies (31-18, 8-14 SEC).