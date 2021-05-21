Aggies fall to top-seed Gators in Round of 8

The Eastern Conference Finals rematch didn't go as planned for the Celtics as they lose 130-124. The Heat came out very strong as for the third time in their last five games, the Celtics have allowed another 70-point first half. They seen themselves once again trying to claw their way back into the game in the second half, but as we can see, that's not going to get us many wins against playoff teams. The C's big comeback fell short to drop to 35-33, and it's looking more and more like they're going to have to gear up for the play-in tournament.