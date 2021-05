Home purchases were up -- but that doesn't tell the whole story. Spring is typically a popular time to buy a home, and it's generally when an influx of properties hit the market. The Mortgage Bankers Association reports that mortgage applications for new home purchases were up 30.8% in April of 2021 compared to the previous year. However, compared to March of 2021, mortgage applications decreased by 9%. And the reason boils down not to a lack of demand, but to a lack of inventory.