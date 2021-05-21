Premier’s Claim Clashes With NWHU Data

In the U.S. government, unhelpful generalizations about Asia are catching on again. Search the archives of any mainstream media outlet, and one will begin to turn up articles from the 1980s and 1990s eerily similar to modern day commentary on China. A new strategic competitor is arising in Asia, whose society “stresses collectivity, consensus, authority, hierarchy, discipline,” and focuses “on the long haul.” Its political system is a “tyranny” of “paternalistic authoritarianism,” and could spread across Asia as an alternative development model. Even a hegemonic military struggle is in the cards. With the benefit of hindsight, such predictions about Japan now appear outrageous, founded on a mixture of superficial analysis and paranoia about a mysterious Orientalized adversary. Yet how could such half-baked reasoning enter the mainstream before — and, more importantly, how can we avoid falling for the same intellectual traps again?