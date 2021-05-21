newsbreak-logo
Premier’s Claim Clashes With NWHU Data

By Stuart Walter
895thelake.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere isn’t much support for Premier Doug Ford’s assertion that should the north re-open first a surge of new cases would come from the south. In an interview with Acadia News, Premier Ford said that as soon as the region would reopen people from hotspots like the Toronto area would come north and spark another outbreak.

