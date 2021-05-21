What's Life Like at a Performing Arts High School? 3 Pro Dancers Share Their Experience

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleImagine taking all your academic classes with fellow dancers—plus actors, painters and musicians. Imagine spending all day, every day, on a campus designed and outfitted to support your total dedication to dance. If you're a ballet dancer who attends a public or private performing-arts high school, this apparent dream is your everyday life. (Nope, we're not jealous, not at all.) For an insider's look at this educational experience, Pointe spoke to three recent grads of arts high schools who are now professional dancers.

Pascagoula, MSWLOX

Pascagoula High School Performing Arts center back to full capacity

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center is back in full swing hosting events and, more importantly, providing opportunities for students to embrace their passions. On Tuesday, Pascagoula High School theater students rehearsed their skits before the big performance on Wednesday, and sophomore Martina Nelson said...
Groton, NYtompkinsweekly.com

Groton High School to perform ‘Anastasia’

Annette Twitchell, Groton High School (GHS) Drama Club director, and her students were disappointed that the show could not go on after months of rehearsals for their production of “The Little Mermaid” when they received word on the day of their first dress rehearsal, March 13, 2020, that it would be their last day of school due to COVID-19.
Mount Pleasant, MIMorning Sun

Mt. Pleasant High School moves performing arts performances outdoors

Mt. Pleasant High School (MPHS) will be putting on their spring play at the Arts Pavilion in Island Park. MPHS will be putting on the play '26 Pebbles' by Eric Ulloa and was set to be performed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13 with Friday, May 14 reserved as a make-up performance day should either of the performances be rained out.
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

Dancers’ Workshop announces its summer performance events

JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s finally time to celebrate a summer of dance as the community joyously welcomes dancers & audiences back to live performances. Dancers’ Workshop (DW) has pioneered an outdoor summer venue on The Center Green for safely celebrating summer with a series of live performances, workshops, dance and movement classes, open rehearsals, youth summer camps and events. DW will also gather inside The Center Theater with limited seating. Performances of the summer include Contemporary Dance Wyoming, David Dorfman Dance and New York City Ballet MOVES.
Theater & Dancewsgw.com

Dancers seek to rid ballet performances of Asian stereotypes

Phil Chan has always expressed himself through dance. But he and his father sat motionless after watching a traditional performance of “The Nutcracker” with Asian caricatures. “It reminded me that I didn’t belong,” Chan said. “He goes, ‘Do you really want to devote your life to this? This is how...
Theater & DancePonca City News

The Evans Children’s Academy of Performing Arts

The Evans Children’s Academy of Performing Arts takes the stage in the classic musical: Les Miserables, on May 14 and May 15 at 7:30, May 16 at 2:00, May 22 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 and May 23 at 2:00 at the Poncan Theatre. The musical is directed by Dr. Edward Dixon and is based on a Victor Hugo novel following the lives of several characters particularly ex-convict Jean Valjean and his redemption. …
Performing Artsgeorgetowner.com

PERFORMING ARTS

Streaming in Washington Performing Arts’ Home Delivery Plus series from June 4 to 10 will be a performance of Bach’s “The Art of Fugue” by German pianist Schaghajegh Nosrati, second-prize winner in the 2014 International Bach Competition in Leipzig. The National Symphony Orchestra will be back in action at Wolf...
Educationcentralwinews.com

Middle school students share their Laws of Life

Over the past 22 years, more than 3,500 eighth grade students at Medford Area Middle School (MAMS) have participated in a “Laws of Life” essay contest sponsored by the school district and the Medford Kiwanis Club. The contest is designed to make students think about principles they would like to...
Public Healthwhro.org

What Is High School Like During A Pandemic? Show Us With A Video

The way COVID-19 changed education is a conversation that’s largely focused on big-picture policy. With schools mostly closed for a year, journalists lost access to some of the most honest, reliable sources about how education is going: The students. There hasn’t been a real chance for reporters to see what’s...
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Chapman High School student wins art competition

Washington, D.C.– Representative Tracey Mann has announced the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. His office received more than twenty entries from high school students across the Big First. "It is my great privilege to announce that the winners of this year’s Congressional Art Competition for the First District...
Jackson, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Jackson High School Art Show is May 14 from 6-9 p.m. at Buddy Blu's on square in Jackson

The Jackson High School Annual Art Show will be Friday, May 14, from 6-9 p.m. at Buddy Blu's Cool Licks courtyard at 34 N. Mulberry Street on the square in Jackson. Some of the art will be for sale, preferably cash purchases. Prices range from $5 - $30 and the artist gets paid directly. If a piece gets purchased, it will be marked "Sold" and given to the buyer after May 15.
Visual Artfordcountyrecord.com

San Diego named PBL High School Artist of the Year

Paxton Buckley Loda High School senior, Reese San Diego, has been named the PBL HS 2021 Artist of the Year. Reese is the daughter of Anthony San Diego and Lynne Westerhout of Loda. When asked about her favorite material to work with Reese stated “I've recently grown fond of digital...
Visual Artdailyhive.com

Downtown Eastside residents share experiences in virtual art event

The global pandemic’s impact on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside community is being highlighted this weekend with a day-long online interactive event. Employ to Empower’s third annual Cardboard Project takes place on May 15 from 10 am to 7:30 pm, and features a talk show-style event as well as a unique artistic showcase of over 100 written experiences by DTES residents.
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

Emporia High School art students showcase talents with juried art exhibit

Emporia High School art students showed off their creativity through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during the opening of the Unmasking Art EHS Juried Art Exhibit at Trox Gallery and Gifts, Friday evening. The exhibit’s opening coincided with May’s Emporia First Friday Art Walk. EHS art teachers Grant Charpentier and Josh...
Entertainmentcascadeae.com

Sisters Middle School Students are Holding Hope

(Photos | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival) Sisters Middle School students “Holding Hope” with a poetry and art integration workshop. The theme for next week’s My Own Two Hands virtual art auction and fundraiser is “Holding Hope.” Facilitated by Sisters Folk Festival, a recent outreach effort created an opportunity for all fifth grade students to work with songwriter and poet Beth Wood in a two day poetry and arts integration project at Sisters Middle School. The students worked from the question, “What is Hope?” and came up with some AMAZING poetry and art pieces! Thank you to fifth grade teacher Julie Patton, visual arts teacher Judy Fuentes and Beth Wood for their engaging work with these students.
EntertainmentBoston Globe

What’s happening in the arts world

OCEANATOR Singer-guitarist Elise Okusami unleashes a grungy power-pop tsunami in a virtual show celebrating the release of her live album, “I’m Going Online Today.” May 22, 7 p.m. Available for 24 hours. Stream on Bandcamp. DARLINGSIDE The folky pop band escapes the city to bring in the summer at one...