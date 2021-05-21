What's Life Like at a Performing Arts High School? 3 Pro Dancers Share Their Experience

(Photos | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival) Sisters Middle School students “Holding Hope” with a poetry and art integration workshop. The theme for next week’s My Own Two Hands virtual art auction and fundraiser is “Holding Hope.” Facilitated by Sisters Folk Festival, a recent outreach effort created an opportunity for all fifth grade students to work with songwriter and poet Beth Wood in a two day poetry and arts integration project at Sisters Middle School. The students worked from the question, “What is Hope?” and came up with some AMAZING poetry and art pieces! Thank you to fifth grade teacher Julie Patton, visual arts teacher Judy Fuentes and Beth Wood for their engaging work with these students.