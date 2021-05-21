newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Retiring Well: Social Security Income

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
 4 days ago

Retirement tips come your way every Sunday on 9&10 News at 11:30 a.m. on the show, Retiring Well. This week, they’re discussing the reason to wait before taking social security income and explain the 10% penalty charge the IRS charges if you take money out of your IRA before age 59 1/2.

www.9and10news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Income#Retirement Income#Financial Security#Financial Advisor#9 10 News#Ira#Retirement Tips#Money#Somethings Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Personal Financemadison

Why 65 May Be the Most Convenient Age to Claim Social Security

The great thing about Social Security is that you get a say on when you sign up. You're allowed to claim your benefits as early as age 62, or delay your filing all the way until the age of 70 for a higher benefit. In fact, you can technically hold off on filing for Social Security beyond the age of 70, though there's no financial reason to do so.
AdvocacyDearborn Press & Guide

Supplemental Security Income benefits children with disabilities

Social Security’s Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program provides cash payments to children with disabilities whose families have limited income and resources. A child must meet the following medical requirements to be considered disabled under Social Security rules:. • The child must have a medical condition, or a combination of conditions,...
EconomyPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Secure Act Boosts Interest in Guaranteed Lifetime Income Among Plan Sponsors

PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half (45 percent) of all plan sponsors, and 55 percent of 403b providers (55 percent), say the passage of the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019 increased their interest in offering in-plan guaranteed lifetime income options, but there is an opportunity to educate plan sponsors on the legislation, as just half say they are familiar with the legislation, according to the recent.
Personal Financedefendernetwork.com

Beware of these retirement financial myths, misconceptions

Many people look forward to retirement and all the enjoyment it can bring after having worked so hard for decades. But from a distance, whether a few years or many years away from retirement, it’s not easy to clearly see what retirement will look like. It’s a bit misty, because,...
InternetStamford Advocate

Grab Your Coffee and Go Online: This Social Security Expert Hosts Exclusive Digital Content for Professional Advisors

Advisors can access timely insights and education in a variety of interactive, online formats. Premier Social Security Consulting of Cincinnati, which teaches the National Social Security Advisor (NSSA) program to professional advisors, has announced a lineup of new, virtual offerings and training sessions for professional advisors. The first-of-its-kind programming includes...
Personal FinanceDemocrat-Herald

Claiming Social Security at 62? You May Need to Rethink That.

The Social Security Administration is pretty flexible when it comes to letting seniors sign up for benefits. You can file for Social Security as early as age 62, or delay your filing until age 70. In fact, you technically don't have to claim benefits once you turn 70, but there's no financial incentive to postpone your filing any longer.
Public HealthPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Brumbaugh Wealth Management: Retirement Confidence Remains Strong, Despite Pandemic

Despite the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic, American workers and retirees remain largely optimistic about their financial prospects for retirement. In its annual Retirement Confidence Survey conducted in January 2021, the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) found that 80 percent of retirees and 72 percent of workers were either very or somewhat confident in their ability to afford a comfortable retirement.
Fraud CrimesHerald & Review

Social Security: Unemployment insurance fraud and Social Security

Scammers are using the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to file fraudulent unemployment claims, often using someone else’s identity. Scammers may even use the identity of someone who is receiving or applying for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. SSI applicants and recipients who begin receiving — or appear to begin...
Fraud Crimessky963.com

Social Security Scams still circulating

Law Enforcement Agencies continue to receive reports from citizens of Social Security scams. The scams generally involve someone receiving a telephone call from a scammer who claims to be working with a federal agency. The caller informs the victim that their personal identifying information, usually involving their Social Security number, has been compromised and has been connected with a crime out of state, most prominently in drug trafficking on the U.S. and Mexico border. The victim is also told that due to this criminal activity, arrest warrants have been obtained against them. In order to clear up the warrant, the victim is asked to go purchase prepaid or gift cards. After purchasing the cards, the victims are told to supply the card number, by which the funds can be extracted from the cards. In regards to one of the scams, a citizen supplied the caller with the last four digits of their social security number, their birth date, and their address. Law enforcement will not ask anyone to pay in order to have an arrest warrant recalled or the charges dropped. Also, one of the easiest ways to recognize a scam is by someone requesting payment with a prepaid or a gift card. A legitimate business, organization, or agency will not request payment using this method. Also, do not provide any personal identifying information or your address if someone asks you for that information in any type of correspondence or a phone call if you did not solicit that contact personally.
Personal FinancePosted by
KHOU

How to budget like a financial grownup

HOUSTON — For so many of us, the pandemic and related shutdowns taught us how to do more with less. Budgeting is a key part of that. So where do you even start? I talked to certified financial planner Bobbi Rebell to find out how to be a financial grownup.
Personal FinanceDaily Local News

FINANCE IN A NUTSHELL: Is the retirement '4% rule' still relevant in 2021? [Column]

You’ve likely heard of this rule: retire at 65 and withdraw 4% in the first year of retirement, add a cost-of-living adjustment annually to account for inflation, and you are golden in your golden years. In short, your retirement and investment assets should last for the rest of your life. We generally assume a life expectancy to age 90, which is widely used in financial planning. This 4% rule is supposed to represent a “safe” withdrawal rate of retirement income and provide comfort to retirees knowing their assets will not be depleted before their hourglass of time runs out.
Income TaxDaily Item

Child Tax Credit monthly payments to begin rolling out July 15

Child Tax Credit monthly payments to begin rolling out July 15. (ATTENTION EDITORS: 1 photo accompanies this column. FILENAME: BIZ-PFP-CHILD-TAX-CREDIT-OH.jpg) Parents can look forward to some extra cash beginning July 15, as the IRS rolls out an expanded tax break for millions of families. Parents will receive a monthly payment...
Income TaxPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Taxes And Finance: What You Need To Know For 2021

With the end of the 2020 filing season upon us, now is the time to become aware of major changes for 2021. But be prepared, politicians are making noise in preparation for another fun-filled year of late breaking changes. Here is what we know. For individuals. Tuition and Fees Deduction...
SocietyHouston Chronicle

RUSSELL GLOOR: Ask Rusty - Will applying for Social Security disability hurt Social Security retirement benefit?

Dear Rusty: My husband turns 65 later this month. He has started having health issues — so much so that we are thinking about talking to his doctor about Social Security Disability. How would this affect him in applying for his Social Security benefits? Should we exhaust disability efforts before applying for his retirement benefits? Signed: Concerned Wife.