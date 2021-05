The 2021 school elections were low-key this year. No mill levies or bonds were on the six district ballots. However, there were quite a few races for positions on various school boards. The mail-in ballots were collected from the U.S. Post Office and two drop sites - one in Hamilton and one in Lone Rock. The Ravalli County election judges, under the direction of Clerk and Recorder Regina Plettenberg, tallied the votes.