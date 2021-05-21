Paramedics Services Week begins Sunday

On Sunday, May 16, we will celebrate the Seventh Sunday of Easter with the Rector’s Forum at 10 a.m. and services at 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. — livestreaming from All Saints Church where ministers of the liturgy will be observing the social distance and safety protocols dictated by health care professionals and in compliance with our diocesan guidelines. And while we all long for the time when we can safely return for in person congregational worship, being able to center our online service in our familiar and beloved sanctuary is one step toward that eventual goal.