Paramedics Services Week begins Sunday
This year’s Paramedics Services Week, which kicks off Sunday, will be one for the history books. “The positive impact that Nipissing District paramedics have on the health of our district’s residents and their ongoing contribution to society as a public safety agency can easily be measured, but this past year has been a period of unbelievable impact on everyone,” said Mark King, chairman of the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board (DNSSAB).www.nugget.ca