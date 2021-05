No. 16 Florida State baseball (28-20, 19-15 ACC) will look to even their series at No. 23 NC State (27-14, 18-13 ACC) tonight. The Seminoles were walked off by the Wolfpack in game one on Luca Tresh’s second homer of the game. The ‘Noles fought back from a four-run deficit on Logan Lacey’s seventh inning grand slam, but couldn’t get any other big hits to put pressure on the pack.