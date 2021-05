Parents wishing to vaccinate their 12 to 15 year olds can begin doing so Thursday at Memorial Medical Center’s South Sixth Street Drive-Thru Lab in Springfield. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was signed off for usage by the Centers for Disease Control today for children between the ages 12-15 on Wednesday. The FDA gave their approval to allow the shot to be given to the age group on an emergency-use basis on Monday. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices endorsed the change came just prior to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky making the recommendation for the vaccine for the younger age group Wednesday morning.