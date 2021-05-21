newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

Burlington, St. Johnsbury Have Record High Temperatures

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A heat wave brought record high temperatures to two Vermont communities on Thursday. The temperature hit 92 degrees (33 Celsius) at the Burlington International Airport on Thursday at 4 p.m., beating the old record of 91 degrees F (32 Celsius) set in 1975, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. St. Johnsbury reached 88 degrees (31 Celsius), surpassing the old record of 87 (30 Celsius) from 2012.

www.usnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Celsius#Ap#Vt#Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Burlington, VTWCAX

Get your COVID shot at the beach

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Visit the beach and get a vaccination-- that’s happening this week at North Beach in Burlington. On Thursday and Friday afternoons, beachgoers can get a Johnson & Johnson shot and catch some rays. And you get free parking if you’re heading to the clinic. It’s likely...
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gets over $100,000 for Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative

$317,000 Awarded to Help Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Communities Improve Recreation Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative(link is external) will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. Vermont will receive over $100,000 for six organizations. “This...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont company gets $5 million for extreme cold system

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A Vermont company is getting more than $5 million for a New Hampshire-based project examining the effects of extreme cold on different kinds of roadways and airstrips. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory is providing the funding to Applied Research...
Burlington, VTWCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington hit 78 degrees on Saturday, which is the warmest day so far this year. Today will be a few degrees cooler, though still mild. It will be partly sunny, with a few afternoon showers. There’s the slight chance for a thunderstorm. Monday will be similar to today, with partly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
WCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

A 111-year-old covered bridge in Troy, Vermont, was destroyed last February after it caught fire. Now, two Northeast Kingdom students are doing their part to make sure that connection remains between the town and its former landmark. Raw video of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID news briefing-May 17. Emerald Ash Borer...
WCAX

Burlington considers lifting mask mandate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In light of new CDC guidelines on masking and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott lifting the masking requirements for vaccinated individuals in most settings, Burlington could soon be following suit. The City Council is holding a special meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. called by Mayor Miro Weinberger...
Vermont Stateccenterdispatch.com

Vermont plans 1st jury trials since pandemic hit

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is preparing to hold its first jury trials since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Jury draws are planned Monday for a number of cases in Windham County criminal court, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. Among them are cases involving drug crimes. According to court documents,...
Burlington, VTvermontbiz.com

VCF hires Molly Walsh as Research and Insight Officer

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Foundation has hired Molly Walsh as a Research and Insight Officer. Walsh joins the Community Foundation after more than thirty years covering Vermont as a newspaper reporter, spending the majority of that time at The Burlington Free Press, and most recently working for five years at the weekly newspaper Seven Days. Her byline has appeared on news stories about affordable housing, childcare, water quality, climate change, racial justice, education equity, land use, and scores of other issues impacting the state.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont now leads the nation in Vaccinations

Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont. Nature lovers ventured to the Missiquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont school vaccination clinics kick off

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - School-based COVID vaccination clinics were open across Vermont on Monday. Nine of the 40 participating schools kicked off their clinics. The rest of the schools will be opening up throughout the week. Four out of the nine school clinics held Monday were hosted on school grounds.
Vermont StateWCAX

Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont

Vermont is officially ranked first in the nation for vaccinations. Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. BIPOC vaccines. Updated: 9 hours...
Vermont StateTimes-Argus

2 dead in separate motorcycle crashes in Vermont

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Two people died in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday, Vermont state police said. The first crash happened just before noon in Ira. Authorities say 33-year-old Rina Girardi of West Rutland was thrown from a motorcycle after striking a guardrail. The second crash happened late Saturday night on...
St. Albans Messenger

3 things to know this week: State steps up number of vaccine clinics

Vermont is continuing to push COVID-19 vaccine accessibility, and with the recent emergency authorization of vaccine use for residents age 12 to 15, an additional 27,000 are now eligible. The state has added numerous walk-in clinics and is working with schools to hold in-house clinics across Vermont this week. Also...
Vermont StateWCAX

What calls did Vermont police officers assist with in 2020?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What incidents are police responding to in Vermont? That’s the topic of discussion in a new project by the Vermont Research Center. Despite requesting data from more than 40 departments, they only got information from 11. It showed welfare checks, citizen disputes and noise complaints were...