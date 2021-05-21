newsbreak-logo
There are reasons to think the underdog Celtics can make it interesting against the Nets

By Chad Finn
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome thoughts on the Celtics while wondering whether they have it in them to play up to the level of an opponent after playing down to one so often this season …. ▪ Common sense suggests the Nets should wipe out the Celtics with relative ease now that Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving will all be on the court at the same time while the Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown. The talent matchup is lopsided, and it’s not like the Celtics have been able to lean on toughness or resilience with any consistency this season to get them through their various valleys.

