There are reasons to think the underdog Celtics can make it interesting against the Nets

Regardless of whether or not they have a chance to slide up to the 14th pick I don't see why the Celtics should look to win or even play Tatum, Smart, Walker, or Fournier. They have already clinched a play in spot, and the earlier they get kicked the higher up in the pick order they go. Personally I would like to get Kai Jones(not sure why he isnt a top 8 prospect) as he would give us another athletic skilled big next to Rob so the celtics could play consistently on defense and offense and not have to change their approach depending on who is at center. The Celtics should be looking to either add talent or retool to be set for Jaylen and Jayson's primes and a better pick makes that easier.