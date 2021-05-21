Reimagining of Phantom of the Opera Being Developed as Psychological Thriller

Writer of Bohemian Rhapsody and The Theory of Everything Anthony McCarten is currently developing a new take on the 1910 novel Le Fantome de L’Opera, also known as "The Phantom of the Opera," by Gaston Leroux, per Deadline. With the source material having been turned into both well-known musical productions and films, this new approach will somewhat reimagine and contemporize the concept, ultimately resulting in a film that will serve as a psychological thriller. While this new take won't be a musical itself, it will seemingly lean heavily into the musical themes of the source material, with the characters themselves serving as musicians who will perform songs within the context of the narrative.