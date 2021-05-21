Mushoku Tensei's Second Cour Debuts New Poster

Cruella is shaping up to be a very interesting production. There is absolutely no indication about whether or not this is going to work or if it's going to be a giant hot mess. Maybe it'll be the good kind of hot mess like Birds of Prey or just a mad version of a hot mess. It's really too hard to tell that this point. If nothing else, you can't accuse the movie of looking generic because it looks buckwild. The marketing has been interesting as well, and we got another round of character posters from Twitter and a new international poster from IMP Awards. I mean, this soundtrack looks like a banger, if nothing else.