Mushoku Tensei's Second Cour Debuts New Poster
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ended up being one of the more unexpected hits of the Winter 2021 anime season. While the original novel series from Rifujin na Magonote is credited for planting many of the seeds the Isekai subgenre currently enjoys today, the anime adaptation took the recognition and popularity of the franchise to a whole new level. Thanks to the work of Studio Bind, which was formed to produce this series first and foremost, the first eleven episodes of the series had fans hooked to see what was to come in the rest of the anime's first season.comicbook.com