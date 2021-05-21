newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Poynter Institute Condemns CNN Anchor Cuomo for Advising Brother

By Nick Koutsobinas
NewsMax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Poynter Institute's Tom Jones has taken CNN anchor Chris Cuomo to task for advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, about how the latter should handle the media in light of recent sexual harassment allegations against him. Jones argued that the anchor crossed the line and quoted The...

www.newsmax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Cnn News#Fox News#The Poynter Institute#The Washington Post#Cable News#Politicians#Sexual Harassment#Misconduct#Clip#Networks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosWBUR

Controversy Continues To Dog CNN's Chris Cuomo

CNN host Chris Cuomo admitted to advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on public messaging regarding sexual harassment allegations. But CNN decided against disciplining their primetime star. Here & Now's Robin Young discusses the ongoing fallout with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik.
Celebritiesbarrettsportsmedia.com

No Discipline for CNN’s Cuomo over Private Advising of Brother

CNN has stated that they would not be disciplining their anchor, Chris Cuomo, for. consulting his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, regarding how to manage a. string of sexual misconduct allegations. Nonetheless, Cuomo faces backlash from the journalism community for his. unprofessionalism. Tom Jones of the Poynter Institute for...
EntertainmentSentinel & Enterprise

Editorial: CNN needs to can Chris Cuomo

CNN ought to be ashamed of themselves. It’s bad enough they’ve lost their standing as a legitimate cable news channel by giving over precious airtime to left-lurching hosts. (Wolf Blitzer and Boston’s own John King get a pass here.) Now it’s out that CNN declared anchor Chris Cuomo’s phone calls...
Entertainmentboisestatepublicradio.org

Who Is The Media For? Journalist Sarah Jones On Ethics In The Industry

We're now going to look at two stories about journalism ethics that have had very different outcomes. One is about someone famous and powerful. CNN's Chris Cuomo reportedly advised his brother, governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to allegations of sexual harassment against him. But CNN said the primetime host will not be punished. The other story is about someone who is not famous or powerful. Emily Wilder, a recent hire at the Associated Press who had just graduated university, says she was fired for her affiliation in college with pro-Palestinian groups after right-wing media and politicians unearthed old social media posts. The AP denies her allegations, saying she was fired for violating their social media policies while she was working for them, though the wire service has not specified which of her posts crossed the line. So who is the media really for? That's exactly the question Sarah Jones explores in her essay for New York Magazine. She's a writer there, and she joins me now. Hello.
Entertainmentmediaite.com

Harris Faulkner Cites Brian Stelter Covering CNN’s Cuomo Debacle: ‘They DO Have Real Journalists Over There’

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner stood out from her colleagues by crediting CNN’s Brian Stelter for acknowledging the scandal surrounding Chris Cuomo. On Monday, Outnumbered discussed Cuomo’s involvement in strategy sessions to help his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), address multiple accusations of sexual harassment. The segment also addressed Rick Santorum’s ouster from CNN for his offensive comments toward Native Americans.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Chris Cuomo and his problematic year at CNN

CNN's biggest star has become the network's most problematic star over the past year- maybe even more so than Jeffrey Toobin. Chris Cuomo was forced to address a stunning report from The Washington Post revealing that he participated in strategy sessions earlier this year with his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid growing sexual misconduct allegations.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Meghan McCain calls Chris Cuomo a 'sanctimonious tool' for not addressing allegations against his brother on air

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain has called Chris Cuomo a “sanctimonious tool” for helping his brother the governor of New York Andrew Cuomo look better.The regular panellist of the daytime talk show The View was the most negative towards CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Friday. This comes after The Washington Post reported that Chris Cuomo had consulted his brother on how to behave following his sexual assault allegations following his refusal to cover his brother on air.“If my dad had been accused of sexual assault, I would be talking about it on The View...