Zack Snyder’s Justice League is far from the end of the story—but whether we ever see how that story ends is another matter. As you likely know by now, director Zack Snyder got a chance to finally complete his version of Justice League some four years after a terrible family tragedy led him to leave the project. The movie was subsequently turned over to Joss Whedon to finish, with a committee of studio execs calling the shots every step of the way and creating a weird Frankenstein’s monster of a film that was released in 2017.