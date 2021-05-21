Storylines | City vs. Toronto FC
Mauricio Pereyra’s first goal of the 2021 campaign served as the game-winner for the Lions last Saturday at Audi Field, his fourth across all competitions in purple and the second to decide a match for the Club. In total, Pereyra has contributed to 16 finishes since joining the Club with the Lions holding a 10-1-6 in regular-season action since the start of the 2020 season with their No. 10 in the starting lineup as opposed to a 3-3-5 record when he is not.www.chatsports.com