Storylines | City vs. Toronto FC

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC 5/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Red Bulls finally recorded their first win of the season after two losses in their first two matches. They were not very good in their defensive duties against Sporting Kansas City and the LA Galaxy, but managed to keep a clean sheet in their 2-0 home win over Chicago Fire in their last match. After a goal-less first half, the Red Bulls took the lead at the 47th minute with Casseres, before Clark scored a safety goal for the final 2-0. The Red Bulls were hit-or-miss at home last season, winning just 5 of their 10 matches (4 losses, 1 draw). They scored 13 goals and conceded 12 in the process. Oddly enough, they gathered as many points on the road as they did at home.