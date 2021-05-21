19 people who made bad choices that turned into good stories.

A new survey of 2,000 Americans age 40+ found that on average, people say they feel 7 years younger than their actual age, and won’t begin to embrace getting older until they hit 47. Close to half (47%) refuse to admit that they’re getting older and more than a third (35%) get offended if someone calls them “old.” Moments like hearing a familiar song on the “oldies” station (43%), catching oneself squinting at small print (38%) and grunting while getting out of a seat (37%) — all make people feel old. To make matters worse, seeing a celebrity they’ve never heard of (33%), having trouble seeing in a dimly lit room (26%) and not being on TikTok (24%) also contributes to people feeling like they’re too old. The study found more than a third of people hesitate to admit getting older because they either don’t want to “look old” (37%) or don’t want to admit to not being able to do the things they used to do regularly (36%).