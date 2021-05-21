19 people who made bad choices that turned into good stories.

What scares you the most? Perhaps not the big existential fears you have at 3am, the ones which hurtle through a dream and jolt you awake and are so truly horrible it’s a wonder you manage to fall asleep again. Maybe just the constant ones that hum in your day to day life. Driving on a motorway, public speaking, spiders, flying. I could list a hundred more. Pick one. People tend to choose one of two ways to deal with these fears. There are those who clamp their hands over their ears and shake their heads and refuse to engage with the scary thing. And then there are those who rush towards whatever it is that is freaking them out, hoping to tackle it head on and get it over with. I am naturally inclined to go with the first option. Sadly for me, those of you who instinctively take the second path are the ones doing it right.