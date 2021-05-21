newsbreak-logo
Metallica Post Cryptic ‘Black Album 2021′ Teaser on Social Media

By Lauryn Schaffner
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
 1 day ago
Metallica are teasing something along the lines of "Black Album 2021" on social media. All of you sleuths out there — it's time to get to work. The cryptic message was written in the caption of an Instagram post, which was a clip of them playing "Wherever I May Roam" during a San Diego concert in 1992. "And the road becomes my bride..." the caption reads, which is topped off with two hashtags of the phrases "flashback Friday" and "Black Album 2021?"

KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Victoria, TX
KLUB 106.9 The Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Lars Ulrich
