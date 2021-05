The East Oakland Stadium Alliance, the group formed of Oakland-based firms that depend on the Port of Oakland and its land for their livelihood, are rightly concerned about their collective future in considering Howard Terminal as site for a ballpark for the Oakland Athletics. But, rather than advance a plan that has as its objective the co-existence of Howard Terminal Ballpark and its operations, it’s touting a ballpark at the Oakland Coliseum. Trouble is, the place I once favored for the Major League Baseball team has a future that’s quite literally underwater.