newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, OR

ON THE AIR: Rachel Alexander on how protesters are making themselves heard at closed school meetings

By Salem Reporter
salemreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalem Reporter is teaming up with KMWV 98.3 FM for weekday morning presentations on the stories of the day. Today's guest: Reporter Rachel Alexander, Salem Reporter's managing editor and education reporter. The topic: While the Salem-Keizer School Board is back to meeting in person, it's not back to a live...

www.salemreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Society
Salem, OR
Society
City
Salem, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Protest Riot#School Education#Kmwv#Salem Reporter#Salem Keizer School Board#Capital Community Media#Reporter Rachel Alexander#Meeting#Education Reporter#School Custodians#Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
Sheridan, ORNews Register

Outbreak at Delphian School includes 40 students, 6 staff

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Delphian School in Sheridan has sickened 40 students and six staff members, according to the Oregon Health Authority. It’s one of 389 current school outbreaks in Oregon, according to the OHA, including several smaller outbreaks in the county, most of them previously reported. They consist of five students infected at Willamina Middle and High School in Willamina, three at Duniway Middle School in McMinnville, one at Patton Middle School in McMinnville and one at Grandhaven Elementary School in McMinnville.
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Abra Lee Talks Black Women in Gardening

Abra Lee, a speaker, writer and founder of Conquer the Soil, will summon her experience for a presentation May 18 sponsored by Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. The free talk – The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: The Work is in Our Hands – takes place at noon via...
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.
Salem, ORsalemreporter.com

AGENDA: Salem City Council meets to discuss homeless sheltering as camping comes to an end

Trees fell onto tents in Wallace Marine Park during an ice storm on Valentine's Day weekend. (Saphara Harrell/Salem Reporter) The Salem City Council will meet for a work session Monday night to discuss what lies ahead for the approximately 500 unhoused people living in Wallace Marine and Cascades Gateway parks as the city plans to end camping allowed in those places under an emergency declaration during the pandemic.
Salem, ORmontanarightnow.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Willamette Valley Representative

SALEM, Ore., May 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of...
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon Stateleadertimes.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia County narrowly approved last year forbids local officials from […]
Oregon StateColumbian

Eastern Oregon University seeks input from students, staff on requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is taking a cautious approach to deciding if it will require students, teachers and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines. Oregon State University in Corvallis and University of Oregon in Eugene have announced they will require students coming to their campus in the fall to have been vaccinated. And officials with Western Oregon University on Monday, May 10, announced students and employees will need to have the vaccinations if they study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term.
Salem, ORColumbian

Fair food culture thrives year-round at Salem food carts and restaurants

SALEM. Ore. — The Oregon State Fair comes but once a year, offering us one fleeting moment to explore the strange culinary delight that is fair food. Often greasy, typically sweet and undoubtedly playing to our baser instincts, fair food is one of the few truly unifying cultural institutions in America. From Pocatello to Poughkeepsie, the food is familiar: meat on sticks, fried dough, colorful slushies, and deep fried everything.
Mill City, ORPosted by
Mill City Digest

Mill City events calendar

1. Dinner in the Field at Alpacas at Marquam Hill w/ Alexeli Vineyard; 2. Reclaiming Your Identity After Trauma; 3. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 4. Marion & Polk County Military Family Fun Day; 5. 2021 Detroit Lake Tagged Fishing Derby;
Oregon Statemybasin.com

Oregon Leaders Prioritize Students in $9.3 Billion School Funding Proposal

(Salem, OR) — After productive conversations between Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, today the Joint Ways and Means Committee moved forward Senate Bill 5514, a State School Fund budget that will invest $9.3 billion in K-12 public schools this year. After the release of the May 19 revenue forecast, lawmakers will finalize decisions on which funding sources will be used to reach a $9.3 billion State School Fund spending level.
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).