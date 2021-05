New website streamlines flood irrigation resources

Beginning May 6, face coverings will be optional in some indoor locations including offices and public spaces such as hallways and restrooms. Face coverings will still be required inside classrooms, laboratories, and studios. Mississippi State will provide N95 masks for any employee or student who wishes to have one. Employees can receive a N95 mask by contacting their department head. Students can pick up a N95 mask at the YMCA Building, 2nd Floor. Other face covering types continue to be available as well.