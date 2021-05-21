newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Lindsey Vonn Moves On from P.K. Subban — Who’s She Rumored to Be Dating?

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8mJT_0a7Nn8cu00
Splash News

Months after calling quits with hockey player P.K. Subban, it looks like former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has a new man!

Earlier this week, Vonn was spotted hooking arms with actor and liquor entrepreneur Diego Osorio in New York City.

During the SoHo outing, they stopped by Olive’s for an iced tea and dropped by Oliver Peoples before heading out for dinner.

“Things have just started getting romantic. It's brand-new," an insider told Page Six. "They're having fun and seeing where it goes."

According to People magazine, the two met through a mutual friend.

Vonn and Osorio haven’t commented on the relationship rumors.

In December, Vonn and Subban called off their engagement. Along with posting a pic, Vonn wrote, “Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal."

“However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately,” Lindsey continued. “We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

P.K. shared the same photo, adding, “Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared. After much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
extratv

extratv

34K+
Followers
1K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Vonn
Person
Diego Osorio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Magazine#Soho#Hockey#Dating#Friends#Man#Fun#This Week#Dinner#Things#Soho#December#Iced Tea#Liquor#Calling#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Colorado Springs, COouttherecolorado.com

'That's nuts,' Lindsey Vonn says of Colorado Springs teens' ski mission

For a pair of Colorado Springs teenagers, a math assignment turned into a massive day on the ski slopes. Kayla Anderson, a junior at Pine Creek High School, recently presented to her pre-calculus class the painstaking process of netting 90,450 vertical feet in fewer than eight hours, from the time Beaver Creek Resort opened and closed.
CBS Sports

Devils' P.K. Subban: Not ready to return

Subban (COVID-19 protocols) has begun off-ice workouts but is still unavailable heading into Monday's matchup with Boston, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Considering Subban has yet to begin skating, he could be in danger of missing the remainder of the campaign considering the club has just five matches remaining. The blueliner needs just one more point to reach the 20-point threshold but will fail to get 30 for the second straight year.
NHLCBS Sports

Devils' P.K. Subban: Season over

Subban (COVID-19 protocols) will miss the two games remaining in New Jersey's season, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports. Subban last suited up April 18. He finishes the season with five goals and 14 assists in 44 games. Subban has one year remaining after this one on a contract that carries a $9 million salary cap hit.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: P.K. Subban On A Contract Year Could Be Dangerous

The New Jersey Devils sent Steve Santini, Jeremy Davies, and two 2nd-round picks to get superstar defenseman P.K. Subban. It looked like Ray Shero finally got the number-one defenseman this team so truly desired. The team was coming off a disappointing year, but they had to convince Taylor Hall that this was a franchise he could win with. After getting the first-overall pick, it was time for the Devils to compete.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Los Angeles Home of Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn and Hockey Star P. K. Subban Sells for $6.9 million

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and her former partner, hockey star P. K. Subban, sold their 5,564-square-foot Los Angeles villa on Monday for $6.9 million. The deal comes only a year after the athletes purchased the four-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Beverly Hills for $6.75 million, according to public records. The couple split in December, and listed the home in February for $7.175 million, Mansion Global reported at the time.
Unofficial Networks

Lindsey Vonn Sells $4.9 Mil Mansion And Splits With NHL Fiance

Lindsey Vonn headlined the international ski race scene for a decade, rising to prominence in 2008 and 2009 with back to back World Cup Overall titles and career accolades that include Olympic Gold in downhill skiing (2010). Despite retiring from competitive ski racing in 2019, Vonn has remained in the limelight and maintained high profile company and sponsorships. The Irish Sun reports that after a Christmas day engagement to NHL star P.K. Subban, the couple purchased and moved into a $4.8 mil Italian style villa in Beverly Hills, CA.
Unofficial Networks

Lindsey Vonn Hangs With Kevin Durant Post Nets Game

Lindsey Vonn has been living the life since her recent split from ex-fiancé PK Subban. She recently attended a Brooklyn Nets game and snapped a courtside pic with NBA superstar Kevin Durant. Lindsey is clearly skiing’s biggest celebrity. She has been pictured lifting weights with The Rock, skiing with Hugh...
CelebritiesPosted by
FootwearNews

Lindsey Vonn Is the Ultimate Biker Chick in a Leather Jacket, Ripped Jeans & Edgy Leather Booties

Lindsey Vonn showed off a whole new side to her edgy style this week and it involved an impressive Harley Davidson bike. The former professional athlete donned her motorcycle in New York on Friday morning as she zoomed off in a classic biker chick-inspired look. The outfit teamed a moto-chic black leather jacket with ripped skinny jeans and pointed-toe boots set atop a sturdy block heel — perfect for balancing on footpads and setting kickstands.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Video: Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Best ‘Happy Gilmore’ Swing

Happy Gilmore is known for his golfing ability, but hockey was the true passion for the Adam Sandler played character. In honor of the start of the NHL playoffs this month, social media star Paige Spiranac took to Instagram to show off her best Happy Gilmore swing. Spiranac, a former...
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker hold hands on date night

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have put their relationship on full display. The 25-year-old supermodel and the 24-year-old NBA player were photographed holding hands while out and about in New York on Saturday night. The stars — who went Instagram-official on Valentine’s Day of this year — were snapped following their dinner at hotspot Carbone.