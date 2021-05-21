newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Metallica Post Cryptic ‘Black Album 2021′ Teaser on Social Media

By Lauryn Schaffner
Posted by 
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Metallica are teasing something along the lines of "Black Album 2021" on social media. All of you sleuths out there — it's time to get to work. The cryptic message was written in the caption of an Instagram post, which was a clip of them playing "Wherever I May Roam" during a San Diego concert in 1992. "And the road becomes my bride..." the caption reads, which is topped off with two hashtags of the phrases "flashback Friday" and "Black Album 2021?"

kfmx.com
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Ulrich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Album#Cryptic#Clip#New Media#Video#Message#Time#Fall#San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Internetwersm.com

The Best Times And Days To Post On Social Media In 2021

Sprout Social has conducted a comprehensive study on the best times and days to post on social platforms in 2021. Trying to figure out the best times and days of the week to post on social media has always been a tough nut to crack. Even if you had it...
MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

Slipknot Making ‘God Music’ in the Studio Right Now, Says Clown in Huge Update

In a new interview with Download Festival host Kylie Olsson, Slipknot percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan has offered an update on Slipknot's progress in the studio as they work toward what will presumably be the follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind. Clown noted the band is making "God music" and that for the first time in their recording career, Corey Taylor has fully completed his lyrics prior to entering the studio.
Celebrities97rockonline.com

Megadeth’s David Ellefson Deletes His Twitter Account Amid Controversy

It appears Megadeth’s David Ellefson has deleted his Twitter account after last week giving a statement denying allegations of grooming an underage girl online. Earlier this month, several interactions seemingly made between the Megadeth bassist and a woman via text and video call, including compromising images of Ellefson, leaked on social media. A person had come forward on Instagram detailing those exchanges, but the original messages have since been removed. In his May 10 statement, the musician admitted his involvement in "private and personal conversations" that had been made public but maintained they were "adult interactions that were taken out of context."
MusicNME

Slipknot’s Clown says the band are currently “making God music”

Slipknot‘s Shawn “Clown” Crahan has said that the band are currently in the studio in LA “making God music”. The band are thought to be working on the follow-up to their 2019 album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, with Slipknot co-founder and percussionist Crahan now shedding light on their creative process.
InternetEDMTunes

The Chainsmokers Awaken Social Media Profiles to Tease New Music

Its been a long while since we’ve written about The Chainsmokers. Seven months, to be exact. Our last post was about how Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, AKA The Chainsmokers won the Billboard Music Awards top artists award. In doing so, they beat out the late Avicii, DJ Snake, Illenium, and Marshmello. Judging off their last album, I would say this was well deserved. Now, it seems as though the duo is set to make a comeback, by the way of new music. At least we hope. I say this, as The Chainsmokers recently took to social media to change their default profile headers & photos, drop an official website. The photo they updated to you ask — you can find that, below.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Vitaly returns to YouTube after a year off and nobody noticed

Veteran YouTuber Vitaly ‘VitalyzdTv’ Zdorovetskiy returned to the platform after more than a year-long break from making videos, but most of his viewers don’t seem to have gotten the message. Those who have been on YouTube for a number of years have probably heard of or seen some of Vitaly’s...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Jessica Simpson posts heartfelt tribute to Eric Johnson on social media

Jessica Simpson has celebrated 11 years with Eric Johnson through a heartfelt Instagram post. The 40-year-old singer met Eric in May 2010 and the loved-up duo – who have Maxwell, nine, Ace, seven, and Birdie, two, together – tied the knot in Montecito, California in July 2014. Alongside a black-and-white...
Behind Viral VideosThe Tab

Timeline: FouseyTube’s rise and fall as YouTube’s troubled prankster

FouseyTube, also known as Yousef Erakat, established himself early on as one of the OG YouTube pranksters, earning over 10 million subscribers by 2017. At the peak of his fame, Fousey was riding around in a camouflage-wrapped BMW, bought his parents a colossal New Jersey mansion and collaborated with some of the biggest names on the platform. However, in recent years his behaviour very publicly deteriorated – video footage of him erratically lecturing a crowd at a failed event and an aggressive clash with Sam Pepper on the No Jumper Podcast caused many to speculate about his mental health.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

‘Sneaky’ viral TikTok hack shows how to see who is super-into your Instagram Stories

A TikTok hack showing a very sneaky way to see who’s super into your Instagram Stories is going viral.The tip was shared by a TikTok user named Mike, who goes by the username @thatcoachmike on the app, where he has more than 495,000 followers and describes himself as “your social media coach”.In the video, Mike began by explaining that the hack shows “how to check who’s interested in your personal life on Instagram,” before using a photo of a bouquet of flowers as an example.Mike then outlined how Instagram users can use the social media platform’s poll feature to find...
InternetPosted by
Daily Dot

Did a Twitter user really reference 2 modern memes back in 2010? User’s ‘Chungus Among Us’ tweet sparks time travel debate

A decade-old tweet by Paul Anderson, known as @elpablogrande, that references two modern memes is making some internet users believe in time travel. The tweet, which simply reads “enjoying the chungus among us,” was sent on Feb. 7, 2010, but remains eerily relevant today. It seemingly refers to two modern internet sensations—”chungus” and the popular video game Among Us. The former is a slang word coined by video game journalist Jim Sterling who frequently used it in the early 2010s while hosting the Podtoid podcast. It is said to stand for “chunky anus” but is a bit of a catchall term that can mean anything. The exact date of origin is unknown, but Sterling is credited for the word as early as 2012. “Chungus” became widely known with the popularity of “Big Chungus,” referring to the 2017 Reddit meme depicting a fat Bugs Bunny on a mock video game cover. Among Us is a mafia-style computer game launched in 2018. It gained viral attention in late 2020 as a popular quarantine activity.