Extension shares high-tech agriculture with students

Body Allie Linville, Shelby McQuerry, and Shay Renfro are the Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) May Students of the Month. Linville is a senior at PO-HI and represents the Health Career Certifications II program. According to her instructor, she excelled in all clinical rotations, earning great reviews and grades that reflect her consistent work ethic. Shelby McQuerry is an adult student from Ponca City in the Culinary Arts program. Her instructor praises her excellent critical thinking skills and interest in trying new foods and culinary techniques. McQuerry fixes mistakes on the fly and produces stunning dishes that display true creativity. Shay Renfro from Morrison is an adult student in the Fleet and Facilities Maintenance program. His instructor values his positive attitude, winning smile, and his willingness to help with anything. Students of the month are given a Pioneer Tech refill cup and a certificate of achievement. Students can fill up their cups with their favorite beverages at no cost for the entire month. For more information about Pioneer Tech’s programs and services, call 580-762-8336 or visit pioneertech.edu.