newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Extension shares high-tech agriculture with students

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs students toss their caps into the air at graduation, some may be wondering how to combine their love of video games with careers that offer financial independence and stability. Fortunately, a wide range of careers in agriculture await those more inclined toward advanced technology than previous generations might have...

www.picayuneitem.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precision Agriculture#Insect#Advanced Technology#Engineering Students#Agricultural Economics#Financial Technology#The Msu Extension Service#New Hope High School#Soil Sciences#Ag Professionals#Farming#Growers#Unmanned Aerial Vehicles#Corn Fields#Natural Pilots#Uav#Schools#Drones#Disciplines#Careers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
Related
Crestview, FLcrestviewbulletin.com

EXTENSION CONNECTION: Share the road safely with farmers, producers

We’ve finally made it to warmer weather! This season has me thinking about barbecues and beach days, but it means more to our area farmers. This season is planting season!. Farmers are busy planting crops like peanuts and cotton and soybeans. Also, hay producers are busy getting their first hay cutting of the year into the barns.
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

Virginia to offer agricultural nutrient management training in July

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A two-part nutrient management training school will be offered in July at the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton. The training is open to anyone interested in learning about the development of agricultural nutrient management plans or how to become a certified plan...
Agriculturenanowerk.com

The latest nanotechnology advances for agriculture

(Nanowerk Spotlight) Materials behave in unconventional ways at the nanoscale, and by combining knowledge of biology, chemistry, and nanotechnology, we can achieve the unimaginable. Nanotechnology has the potential to revolutionize agriculture and food systems. Our agricultural system has been facing many challenges with the growing population and the adverse effects...
ScienceKMOV

Graduating tech school students to flood the work force

In one week, the high school students of Lewis and Clark Career Center will hit the job market with two years of training under their work belts. "In the morning, they will take English, math, social studies, science, and then they come [to Lewis and Clark] and they will take their program," said the school's director Dr. Andrew Stewart.
Mississippi Statemsstate.edu

Family honors relatives’ farming legacy with gift for agricultural students

STARKVILLE, Miss.—A gift from the family of longtime Bayland farmers Thornton Miller and Magnolia Pinkston Miller will benefit Black students in the Mississippi State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. The $25,000 commitment remembers the legacy of the late couple through the establishment of an endowed scholarship bearing their name.
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

Pioneer Tech Students of the Month of May

Body Allie Linville, Shelby McQuerry, and Shay Renfro are the Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) May Students of the Month. Linville is a senior at PO-HI and represents the Health Career Certifications II program. According to her instructor, she excelled in all clinical rotations, earning great reviews and grades that reflect her consistent work ethic. Shelby McQuerry is an adult student from Ponca City in the Culinary Arts program. Her instructor praises her excellent critical thinking skills and interest in trying new foods and culinary techniques. McQuerry fixes mistakes on the fly and produces stunning dishes that display true creativity. Shay Renfro from Morrison is an adult student in the Fleet and Facilities Maintenance program. His instructor values his positive attitude, winning smile, and his willingness to help with anything. Students of the month are given a Pioneer Tech refill cup and a certificate of achievement. Students can fill up their cups with their favorite beverages at no cost for the entire month. For more information about Pioneer Tech’s programs and services, call 580-762-8336 or visit pioneertech.edu.
AgricultureAurora News Register

Extension shares how to handle drought in the cattle industry

As summer approaches so does the heat and many eyes turn to the sky in the hopes of rain. Aaron Berger, beef educator with the Nebraska Extension, tackled what options ranchers have in the face of an encroaching drought. He began by breaking down the impact the previous year’s lack...
ScienceBeta News

UK students choose creativity over tech

A new poll of over 4,000 UK Generation Z teenagers reveals that more plan to pursue studies in creative arts and design subjects rather than science, technology and IT. The study from social app Yubo finds the most popular subject area for further studies is creative arts and design with nearly 15.4 percent of respondents saying they plan to explore further studies in this area, closely followed by medicine at 14.5 percent.
ConstructionHerald-Times

Construction Tech students begin with the basics

Students of Lost River Career Co-op Construction Technology II class recently built an addition to the home of a local family. Instructor Bob Hounshell said the students who come from Springs Valley, West Washington and Paoli don’t start out with such large projects. In fact, all students receive a one-hour introductory class and learn a wide variety of vocational experience.
Dubois County, INwitzamfm.com

Dubois Strong, Purdue Extension Share Digital Inclusiveness Findings

Jasper - Dubois Strong and Purdue Center for Regional Development met Monday night to share findings of a "Digital Inclusiveness" survey conducted online. The study's, and survey's, purpose was to reveal how people in Southern Indiana counties were affected by internet coverage and prices, and how both stacked up with the rest of the state. Dubois County compared favorably to the state in terms of accessibility for students, according to Buechler Media Owner Tony Buechler.
Educationtheroanokestar.com

VA Tech Cybersecurity Program Graduates First Students

Among the students receiving degrees from Virginia Tech this spring and summer will be the first 50 graduates of a fast-growing cybersecurity program specifically designed to meet the high demand for professionals with both technical and business expertise. The program, known as BIT-Cyber, is a specialty in the business information...
Hagerstown, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Student Standout: Tech High senior prepares to join the army

Camille Tillman, 17, is preparing to serve her country after she graduates from Washington County Technical High School in June. She is entering the U.S. Army, and she reports to basic training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma at the end of July. "I feel this was the best decision for...
MinoritiesInside Higher Ed

Is Ed Tech Ready to Help Students of Color?

SolStock/E+/Getty Images — When researchers set out to review which digital learning practices most benefit students who identify as Black, African American, Hispanic, Latinx, Latino or Latina, American Indian, Alaskan Native, Indigenous American, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander, they quickly ran into a problem -- there wasn’t much research to review.
Somerset County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Agricultural science students taught veterinary science skills

Students in the Agricultural Science program at Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School recently took part in an animal science lesson lead by Adriana Ruggieri, a Delaware Valley University student completing her coursework to become an agricultural science instructor. Ruggieri, who has been assisting the SCVTHS Agricultural Science program...
news8000.com

Cochrane-Fountain City students give retiring agriculture teacher a tractor

COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) – FFA students from Cochrane-Fountain City are helping their teacher ride off into the sunset in style. The students gave a tractor to agriculture teacher Chris Jumbeck, who is retiring at the end of the school year. The students even painted it. They say they wanted...