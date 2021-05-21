newsbreak-logo
Pennsylvania State

Testing Progressivism in Pennsylvania

By Charles F. McElwee
City Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Pennsylvania—America’s current political bellwether—held an uncharacteristically momentous off-year primary, just months after record turnout for the presidential race. A political hangover from that saga doubtless lingers among many voters, but this didn’t stop a higher-than-usual primary turnout throughout Pennsylvania. More than anything, the state primary measured urban Democratic voters’ capacity for progressivism—especially on criminal-justice and public-safety matters. (In each Democratic stronghold, the primary’s results essentially decide who prevails in November’s election.) Stalwart progressives in high-profile races enjoyed resounding victories in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, but in Harrisburg, the state capital, the outcome was more mixed.

