In the days following Hurricane Florence, the only way to reach Don Johnson's home was by kayak. As Florence stalled over the Cape Fear region, its downpours swelled Town Creek, which runs behind Johnson's home in Leland's Stoney Creek Plantation neighborhood. The water rushed into the first floor of Johnson's home, filling the rooms with six feet of water and causing significant damage. Video of Johnson's home was broadcast on several cable news channels to show the storm's devastation.