MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies came into the season hoping to speed up the rebuilding process for the NBA’s second-youngest team by reaching the playoffs. Now the Grizzlies’ can take the next step to achieving that goal by beating the San Antonio Spurs tonight in the NBA’s new play-in games postseason format. The winner will play either the Lakers or Warriors on Friday night to earn the No. 8 seed and a spot in best-of-seven first-round series with top-seeded Utah.