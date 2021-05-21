newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Highlander’ Will Get A Reboot Starring Henry Cavill

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There can be only one? Yeah right. Through the years there have been many different versions of Highlander, the fantasy sci-fi saga about a race of immortal beings battling to determine who will be the lone winner of “The Prize” (Hence the tagline, “there can be only one.”) Despite the solitary nature of the concept, there were five Highlander films, two live-action series, an animated series, comics, games, and more. In recent years, there have been numerous attempts to revive the series with new stars or filmmakers, but each has fallen apart.

classicrock1069.com
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Victoria, TX
333
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

KLUB 106.9 The Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1069.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Henry Cavill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highlander#Film Star#Original Stars#Original Films#Animated Films#The Man Of Steel#Screencrush#Steel Films#Queen#Immortal Beings#Filmmakers#Fantasy#The Witcher#Race#Numerous Attempts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

DC Fans Infuriated by WB Announcing Superman Reboot Plans on Henry Cavill's Birthday

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. To a lot of fans, Henry Cavill is the definitive version of Superman but the actor's true status in the DC Extended Universe remains a huge mystery at this point. Rumors have been swirling all over the internet for years now that Warner Bros. doesn't have anything planned for the Justice League actor despite the clamor from fans to give Cavill his well-deserved Man of Steel 2.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

WB Wants Black Actor & Director For Next "Superman"

It's looking like a Black Superman is one step closer to manifesting as a reality. Though history has seen the iconic superhero portrayed by Christopher Reeves, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill in his many cinematic appearances, it would appear that Warner Bros is looking to shake things up for their next go-around with the Man Of Steel.
Moviespressreality.com

Get Pumped For More Of Henry Cavill’s Luscious Locks As Millie Bobby Brown Shares Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 News

Interestingly, the Netflix announcement of the project mentions both Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown, as well as Harry Bradbeer and writer Jack Thorne, all who will be back for Season 2. However, a few key players have been left out of this initial announcement. Anyone who has seen the movie knows Hunger Games star Sam Claflin played Mycroft Holmes in the first movie. I know it’s hard to compete with Henry Cavill’s hair, but I’d think Claflin warrants a mention, as does Louis Partridge, who played Tewkesbury in the original film. Will keep you updated on that front.
TV & VideosPosted by
GAMINGbible

Henry Cavill Rumoured To Be In Talks For Role In Star Wars TV Series

Calm down everyone, places please - I know this is very exciting for all of us but we must remain calm. It sounds like Henry Cavill is in place to perhaps take on a role in a future Disney Plus Star Wars series. A leaker has reported that Cavill is at least in talks with writer and director Jon Favreau to perhaps take on a recurring role in the Star Wars world.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Praises Henry Cavill’s Man Of Steel, Says He’s His Superman

Controversial opinion incoming, but I don’t think there was a good live-action Superman movie before Man of Steel. Sure, the Christopher Reeves movies are iconic, but strip away the nostalgia and they’re slow, cheesy, and full of unfunny slapstick. It wasn’t until Zack Snyder’s movie that we got to see Superman done right in an incredible-looking story about him struggling with his powers, alien heritage, and responsibilities to humanity.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reportedly Not Replacing Henry Cavill

It wouldn’t be hyperbolic to call Warner Bros.’ handling of their DC properties over the last decade shambolic, and that might even be putting it lightly. The studio has stumbled from one approach to another, failing to settle on a unified tone or creative direction, something that doesn’t look as though it’ll change at any point in the near future.
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Henry Cavill would like you to stay out of his love life

Henry Cavill is "very happy in love, and in life" and would be "enormously grateful" if you would be happy for him. The "Man of Steel" star posted a selfie with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on his verified Instagram account with a lengthy caption which began "Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement."
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Interested In Joining Fast & Furious Franchise

Henry Cavill still hasn’t shone a light on the relentless churn of Superman speculation that’s been at the forefront of the DC Films conversation ever since it was first announced J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates were rebooting the Son of Krypton without his involvement, but the actor did at least settle on his next move after he was confirmed to be returning for Netflix’s mystery sequel Enola Holmes 2.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants To Continue Making The Witcher For A Very Long Time

After a torturous production that spanned well over a year from start to finish, Season 2 of The Witcher is currently deep in post-production and gearing up to hit Netflix before the end of the year. The first run of episodes dropped on December 20th, 2019 so it would be safe to assume that Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia will be back on our screens around the same time.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB’s Reportedly Offered Henry Cavill A Cameo In The Flash

Another day, another rumor making the rounds about Henry Cavill’s potential involvement in Warner Bros. and DC Films’ upcoming slate of superhero projects. The speculation has become so all-encompassing at this stage that barely a day goes by without another addition to the revolving door of gossip, with the latest tidbit centered on The Flash.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Henry Cavill tells fans: Be happy for me and Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill has asked his fans to be happy for him and Natalie Viscuso and requested that they stop speculating about their relationship. Henry Cavill has asked his fans to be happy for him and Natalie Viscuso. The 'Man of Steel' star has requested that his supporters stop speculating about...
Violent Crimeswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Made A Lot Of Enemies By Not Doing Shazam! Cameo

The story of Henry Cavill’s cameo in Shazam!, or more accurately lack thereof, has been the subject of much chatter over the years. Director David F. Sandberg clearly doesn’t hold any grudges over having to end his movie shooting a stunt double from the neck down, and even trolled fans wondering why the DCEU’s canonical Superman never made his presence felt on set.
MoviesCinema Blend

Following Superman And The Witcher, Henry Cavill May Have Found His Next Big Franchise

Henry Cavill has been keeping quite busy over the last several years. Along with his original Superman performance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League finally being shown on HBO Max, the actor has also starred in the hit Netflix series The Witcher and starred in movies like Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Enola Holmes. Now it looks like he may have found his next big franchise: Highlander.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Reportedly Looking To Cast Henry Cavill In The MCU

With an ever-growing catalog of characters to feature in their expanding universe, Marvel Studios always seems to be on the lookout for new actors to cast in their blockbuster franchise. And now, new reports suggest that Marvel has one very popular actor in their sights…. Henry Cavill is one of...
Musicthefocus.news

Natalie Viscuso's age revealed: How old is Henry Cavill's girlfriend?

As Henry Cavill shares more ‘couple pics‘ with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, we explore their age difference. In April 2021, actor Henry Cavill introduced the world to his new girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso. The two shared the same snap to their Instagram, confirming the rumours that they were dating. As Natalie...