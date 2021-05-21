newsbreak-logo
Foreign Policy

Fmr. US Under Sec. of State Keith Krach says Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu vital to Chinese military, must be blocked from US investment

americanmilitarynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) this week, Keith Krach, the former Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, said Chinese companies Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu are vital tools to the Chinese military and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) surveillance apparatus, and should be blocked from investing in the United States.

US Ambassador Tai discuss trade relationship with China

Expand Pentagon's Chinese investment blacklist, says new report.

China could soon outgun the U.S.

Blacklisted Chinese tech still spreading in U.S. as lawmakers scramble to close loopholes

Biden's Top Asia Official Says US Engagement With China Is Over

US admits Xiaomi isn't a 'Communist Chinese military company' after all

US, China take opposing stands on probe into COVID-19

US removes Xiaomi from blocklist of Chinese military companies

Tesla Opens Data Center in China to Obey Cybersecurity Law for Foreign Companies

Hikvision has ties to Chinese military: Report

Rubio calls on Wall Street to stop 'enabling communist China'

Commodities Prices Soar As China Stockpiles

