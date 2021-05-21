Fmr. US Under Sec. of State Keith Krach says Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu vital to Chinese military, must be blocked from US investment
In an interview with the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) this week, Keith Krach, the former Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, said Chinese companies Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu are vital tools to the Chinese military and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) surveillance apparatus, and should be blocked from investing in the United States.americanmilitarynews.com