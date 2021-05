When Jimmy Fallon revealed that Dave Grohl would be co-hosting The Tonight Show with him on Monday night (May 24), we knew there were bound to be some good stories. And the Foo Fighters frontman did not disappoint. When he wasn't interviewing guests or playing games with Fallon, Grohl sat down in the interviewee seat and let the talk show host ask him some questions. The conversation began with his new What Drives Us documentary, which led to Ringo Starr telling him about The Beatles farting in their tour bus, which led to his friendship with Paul McCartney, which led to an unbelievable story about the first time Macca every visited Grohl's home. He and his wife Nancy were in Los Angeles soon after Grohl's third daughter Ophelia was born, and they wanted to come over and meet her.