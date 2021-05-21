What officials are trying to do to fix Orange, Gatlin Avenue intersection

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fed up residents are taking to the streets asking people to put pressure on Orange County leaders to do something about a troubled intersection at Orange and Gatlin avenues.

Edgewood Mayor John Dowless said the city wants to realign Holden Avenue with Gatlin Avenue in order to get traffic moving at the intersection.

It was an idea that was approved by Orange County back in 1988.

Dowless said 1,000 emails have come in complaining about the intersection.

The city’s plan eliminates the current Holden-Orange intersection, so instead of two three-way intersections, there would be one four-way intersection.

A developer would donate a piece of land for the project, and the city said it would then trade the county one part of the Cypress Grove Park for another part.

But the issue is money, and who should have to foot the bill for the changes.

The county said a preliminary study has been done and will be finalized in a couple of weeks, but that the long-term projects beyond the study are not funded.

The county said potential funding sources could include state and federal funds among others as the county collaborates with the city.

A meeting has been scheduled with the county and the city to try and work something out. And in the meantime, the county will have a town hall on their vision for 2050 plan on Tuesday and Wednesday that will include transportation projects.