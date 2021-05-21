newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

South Florida Migration Trend Helped This Real Estate Agency Exceed $1 Billion in Sales

By Melea VanOstrand
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA real estate agency with offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables has landed $1 billion in high-profile and luxury sales in just four months, thanks to a wave of migration to South Florida amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jills Zeder Group is among the first in the U.S. to...

www.law.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Market#The Jills Zeder Group#Alm#Jll#Miami Dade Circuit Court#Carlton Fields#Migration#Trend#Demand#Miami Beach#Coral Gables#Country#Execute Vice President#Rogue Employees#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Miami, FLcre-sources.com

Colliers South Florida Closes On $4.5 Million Allapattah Warehouse Sale

Colliers South Florida recently closed on the $4.5 million sale of 868 NW 21st Terrace in the heart of Allapattah. The 45,700-square-foot site is currently home to a 21,840-square-foot warehouse. Colliers’ Mitash Kripalani, Director of Investment Services, represented the seller in the transaction. The warehouse is strategically located with direct...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida counties receiving $189 million more for rental assistance

More federal assistance money has been approved for renters and landlords in South Florida even as counties struggle to distribute the $165 million they received in January. Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties will receive another $189 million to help prevent eviction of tenants affected by the pandemic. But documentation requirements have been loosened for this latest round of ...
Chesterfield County, VARichmond.com

Team at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp strives to be first stop for residential sales, purchases

The team at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp prides itself on upholding core values of passion, authenticity, inclusion and excellence. These principles govern every interaction that team members have on a daily basis to ensure that they achieve exceptional sales results and customer experiences, the Chesterfield County-based real estate company said in its nomination for the Top Workplaces.
Florida Statesouthfloridaagentmagazine.com

Florida Realtors: It’s a great time to be a real estate agent

The median time from a real estate listing to a contract was a speedy 11 days in April, according to a Florida Realtors housing data report, and the trend is quicker than March and February of this year. Compare that pace of 35 to 40 days to contract in April during the usual market years of 2017 to 2019 (COVID impacted 2020 data).
Real EstateApartment Therapy

The Risky Real Estate Trend You Should Be on the Lookout For

When I bought my home nearly a decade ago, it was located in one of the last remaining affordable swaths of Colorado, smack dab between Denver and Boulder. Along came a light rail commuter station within walking distance of my place and, subsequently, steady increases in my home’s value, according to the county assessor’s annual mailer. Coinciding with this — as Colorado’s housing market came to a boil — I started to receive dubious flyers from companies interested in buying equity shares in my home.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

By the numbers: South Florida’s torrid housing market

New data shows just how tough it is to buy a home in South Florida. The region has fewer homes for sale than anytime in the past three years; the median price has increased steadily for a year; and the houses are disappearing faster than anyone can remember, according to data from the Florida Realtors Association. “There is zero supply, making it challenging for buyers and for sellers who want ...
Miami Beach, FLrebusinessonline.com

ALTO Real Estate Funds Purchases Lincoln Road Retail Property in Miami Beach for $18.9M

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — ALTO Real Estate Funds has purchased a 7,142-square-foot retail property located in Miami Beach for $18.9 million. The property is situated along Lincoln Road, Miami Beach’s high street retail corridor. The seller was Gombinski Properties, who bought the property in 1985. Ran Ziv and Sean Shahar Ziv of GLT Group Brokerage represented the seller and the buyer.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Emerging Real Estate Investment Trends: The Future of Blockchain And Real Estate Tokenization

While the world has gone largely digital, certain financial markets remain archaic for managing, buying, and selling assets. This is especially true in the real estate marketplace that continues to use manual and time-consuming methods for acquiring, administering, and trading assets. As such a result, the real estate sector is very illiquid and inaccessible to most of society. Yes, this represents an inefficient market, but this manually intensive infrastructure also provides for a “technology intervention.” In short, by using blockchain technology and issuing real estate assets on a distributed ledger (also commonly known as tokenization), the real estate investment market could automate middleman processes, increase liquidity, lower capital requirements for investment and improve transparency... a true democratization of real estate. This, in turn, could lower the expenses of real estate issuers and broaden the universe of potential investors. As such, real estate is an industry ripe for tokenization.
Northampton, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley real estate boom: Where are home sale prices the highest? [MAP]

The Lehigh Valley continues to see a boom in the housing market, with the median home sale price up in excess of 20% over the past year in some areas. The map below shows just where prices are the highest right now, by ZIP code. For the greater Lehigh Valley region, the ZIP code covering the Ottsville area (18942) tops the list with a median sales price of $474,066 in April. For Lehigh and ...
Warren, MASun Chronicle

Area real estate sales cool slightly compared to state at large

The red-hot real estate market in Massachusetts may be cooling slightly, at least in this part of Southeastern Massachusetts. Figures released by the Warren Group, which tracks real estate and mortgage data statewide, indicate that in April there were 4,517 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 21.1 percent increase from April 2020 when there were just 3,729 transactions.
Florida Statetherealdeal.com

South Florida residential sales volume totaled $8B in April

Residential sales in April continued to soar as the South Florida housing market stays busy. Residential sales volume totaled $8.3 billion in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties last month, up 232 percent compared to the $2.5 billion closed last April. That’s in part due to the fact that residential sales had dropped dramatically last April when the pandemic shut business down nationwide.
Real Estatemoneytalksnews.com

Where Are People Moving? Remote Work and Real Estate Trends

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on FlexJobs.com. Perhaps one of the more surprising effects of the coronavirus pandemic is the impact on housing all over the country. In uncertain economic times, a booming residential real estate market is anything but normal. So, what’s the deal?. It turns out that...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Sales boom in Miami!

MIAMI, FL, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — "The highest price stands at $40 million!" In recent years, luxury house sales in Miami have had a truly remarkable boom. The real. estate market has already recovered considerably from the long-ago crisis of 2008, and yet, after the crisis brought on...