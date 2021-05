The Pirates needed 11 innings but they were able to pick up the win over the San Francisco Giants by a score of 3-2. After seven scoreless innings, the Giants would score on a Brandon Crawford home run to right field. In the bottom of the 9th, Bryan Reynolds responded with an RBI single that scored Adam Frazier. It would stay tied until the 11th when Austin Slater singled on a fly ball to right field, scoring Crawford once again. In the bottom of that inning, the tying run came on an Adam Frazier triple that scored Mike Yastrzemski. The winning run came after Gregory Polanco hit a sacrifice fly to center field that brought Adam Frazier home.