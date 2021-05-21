newsbreak-logo
Cattle On Feed Bounce Higher Than Anticipated

wibwnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s feedlots had 11,725,000 head on hand to start May, a larger-than-expected jump from last year’s Covid-induced drop in populations. The month report from USDA indicated that placements during April were up 27 percent from a year ago at 1,821,000, while the number of cattle marketed increased 33 percent at 1,938,000. This month’s population was the second-largest May population on record, nearly 80,000 behind the level set in 2019.

www.wibwnewsnow.com
