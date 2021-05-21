newsbreak-logo
ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,678 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

By Steven Smith
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

