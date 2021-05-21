newsbreak-logo
Twin River officially relaxes restrictions

By Sam LaFrance
ABC6.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE)- Restrictions are being relaxed at both Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln and the Tiverton Casino Hotel as of Friday. Fully vaccinated guests are no longer required to wear masks. Only non fully-vaccinated guests and employees will be required to wear masks. The venues expect guests to...

