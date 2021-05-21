newsbreak-logo
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOccidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Davidson Investment Advisors Has $13.60 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $42,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Other large investors also recently...
Clarus Group Inc. Invests $226,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Several other hedge funds and...
Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 435 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 625,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $60,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Graypoint LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,199 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 2.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,455,246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $76,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “
Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.9% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Connable Office Inc. Purchases 241 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 501 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.