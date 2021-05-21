The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC
Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC's holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.