Sports bars embrace relaxed masking and full capacity just in time for Avalanche, Nuggets postseason: “When is the last time you hi-fived a stranger?”
A group of Avalanche fans from across metro Denver united this week to cross a major pandemic milestone. Megan Walters, 31, had watched every game this season mostly isolated at home. But on Wednesday night, surrounded by Avs faithful at a table inside Esters Neighborhood Pub, she ended a year-long hiatus from enjoying sports with friends in a public setting.www.brushnewstribune.com