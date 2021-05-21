newsbreak-logo
Kenilworth Borough to host Memorial Day Services

Cover picture for the articleThe public is invited to join Veterans from VFW Post 2230 and Scout troops for an annual tradition of walking through Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery in Kenilworth, NJ to find headstones of veterans and plant a flag at the grave to commemorate Memorial Day. This very touching event begins with a breakfast served at the Kenilworth VFW Hall at 9 a.m. on Saturday May 29th. Light refreshments are served at the VFW afterwards for all workers. No preregistration is required. The VFW organizes the event along with the American Legion, Sons of the VFW and the Ladies Auxiliary.

