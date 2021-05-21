Sen. Cruz: President Biden Must Stand With Israel and Replenish Iron Dome
Leads group of Republican senators in urging President Biden to stand with Israel. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today led a group of Republican senators in calling for President Biden his administration to stand firmly with our ally Israel, as the Israelis are defending themselves against waves of attacks by Iran-backed terrorist groups including Hamas. Sen. Cruz was joined by Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.). Read Sen. Cruz’s full opening remarks below.thekatynews.com