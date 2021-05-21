newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Sen. Cruz: President Biden Must Stand With Israel and Replenish Iron Dome

 3 days ago

Leads group of Republican senators in urging President Biden to stand with Israel. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today led a group of Republican senators in calling for President Biden his administration to stand firmly with our ally Israel, as the Israelis are defending themselves against waves of attacks by Iran-backed terrorist groups including Hamas. Sen. Cruz was joined by Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.). Read Sen. Cruz’s full opening remarks below.

Congress & Courts

U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein, Elizabeth Warren, Colleagues Urge the Biden Admin to Use All Tools to End Saudi Coalition’s Blockade of Yemen

May 24, 2021 - Washington - Last week, Senator Dianne Feinstein joined Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and a group of their colleagues in sending a letter to. President Biden regarding the Saudi-led coalition's use of blockade tactics in Yemen that have prevented food, medicine, and other crucial supplies from reaching millions. In the letter, the lawmakers urge President Biden to take immediate and decisive action to leverage all U.S. influence and tools to pressure Saudi Arabia to unconditionally and immediately end its blockade tactics.
Presidential Election
Fox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on 'Joe Biden's America'

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is The Ingraham Angle from Washington tonight. The scourge of critical race theory has even infected school districts in red states. Tonight, we bring you the dramatic video from a Palm Beach County School Board hearing as parents stood up to the racial bullying that's taking place there. Plus, why is Joe Biden quoting a dictator in an American military commencement address? And what's the latest plan for big tech to track you? Raymond Arroyo has it all in Friday Follies. But first, anti-Semitism matters. That's the focus of tonight's angle.
Presidential Election

'Hannity' on the Biden administration's agenda

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," May 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to the special edition of "Hannity": Biden and America Last. I'm Jason Chaffetz, in tonight for Sean. And for the hour,...
Presidential Election

Biden faces crunch moment in his presidency

The Biden presidency and top Democrats suddenly face a moment of truth with an audacious nation-changing agenda imperiled by the treacherous political math of divided Washington and stiff resistance by pro-Trump Republicans. A crucial phase is now unfolding with President Joe Biden‘s plans to redefine the concept of infrastructure, with...
Internetsharecaster.com

Ted Cruz trolls to fill Trump’s void on Twitter

On Nov. 8, 2016, the people of the United States of America elected a Twitter troll as our president. Yes, that’s rather reductive — Donald Trump is certainly many other things — but it’s also true. Trump parlayed a fixation on agitation and dominating the news into a winning campaign, giving a substantial enough portion of the population the kind of provocateur-in-chief they wanted to shake up Washington.
Presidential Election

Biden's agenda imperiled as priorities stall in Congress

WASHINGTON - In his first formal address to Congress last month, President Joe Biden implored lawmakers to act expeditiously on an ambitious to-do list. On expanding access to voting, Biden pushed for legislation to be sent for his signature "right away." On immigration, he urged Republicans and Democrats to at least "argue over it" and "debate it," but mostly, "let's act."
Congress & Courts

Liberals Push Breyer to Quit Supreme Court So Biden Gets a Pick

A progressive group has started a campaign to pressure a sitting Supreme Court justice to retire so a Democratic president can replace him, the first step in a broader effort to focus the party’s attention on the judiciary -- the way Republicans have for decades. Yet so far, few Democratic...
Congress & Courts

Sens. Cruz, Cramer, Cotton Oppose Biden Administration’s Decision to Revoke Trump-Era Rule to Protect Electric Grid from Chinese Cyberattack

‘DOE has a significant responsibility to protect the U.S. electric grid and help ensure that critical equipment supplied from foreign adversaries does not pose a risk’. In the wake of the cyberattack against Colonial Pipeline, U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) today sent a letter to the Department of Energy (DOE) criticizing its decision to revoke a Trump-era order that prohibited electric utilities that supply critical defense facilities from importing certain power system equipment from China.
Foreign Policy

Senate Republicans seek to divert Gaza funding to Israel's Iron Dome

Senate Republicans introduced legislation Friday to redirect U.S. foreign aid from Gaza to Israel‘s Iron Dome, the anti-missile defense system that has destroyed thousands of rockets launched this month toward Jerusalem by Hamas. The Emergency Resupply for Iron Dome Act would authorize the Biden administration to replenish the Iron Dome...
Presidential Election

POLITICO Playbook: Biden’s deadlines come due

THE WEEK AHEAD IN D.C. — Is bipartisanship alive in Washington? This week should give us a pretty good clue. It doesn’t look promising at the outset. ON INFRASTRUCTURE: President JOE BIDEN set a deadline of Memorial Day to strike a deal with Republicans. And while both sides have put offers and counteroffers on the table, they ended last week accusing each other of gimmickry. Not a good sign.
POTUS
Fox News

Obama described in new book as a 'parasite' on Democratic Party

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day. New book claims Obama was a 'parasite' who sucked the Democratic Party dry to get reelected. A "parasite" on the Democratic Party is how journalist Edward Isaac Dovere describes former President...
Congress & Courts
Fox News

Senate GOP pushes bill to reinforce Israel's 'Iron Dome'

Four Senate Republicans introduced legislation Friday to bolster Israel’s missile defense system known as the "Iron Dome" – a move that counters a Democratic effort to block arms sales to Israel. The deadly 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas has left at least 230 Palestinians dead, over 60 of which...