Effective June 21, FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) will stick it to its customers in the form of significant percentage increases to three delivery surcharges. FedEx’s residential delivery surcharges on domestic air and ground deliveries will double from 30 cents per package to 60 cents per package. Separately, FedEx will raise the surcharge on its rebranded Ground Economy service to $1 per parcel from 75 cents. The service was formerly known as SmartPost before FedEx ended its last-mile delivery partnership with the U.S. Postal Service and took all of that business in-house.