The town of Danvers will honor Memorial Day with two events: a rolling caravan and a virtual Memorial Day ceremony. “We were really hoping to have our traditional Memorial Day Parade and Town Hall Ceremony this year but realized early in the planning stages that it was not an option due to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, we feel the rolling caravan and virtual ceremony are great alternative ways to honor our fallen veterans. Many segments from our traditional ceremony are included and through the efforts of DCAT, we have put together a good program for this important observance,” said Kelley Rayos-Teixeira, the town’s Veterans Services officer.