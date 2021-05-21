newsbreak-logo
Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOccidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

#Nvda#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Corporation#Asset Management#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Investors#Stock Funds#Equity#Portfolio Management#Nvidia Co#Sec#Blackrock Inc#Norges Bank#Baillie Gifford Co#Edgewood Management Llc#Thomson Reuters#Oppenheimer#Susquehanna Bancshares#Rosenblatt Securities#Mizuho
