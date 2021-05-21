newsbreak-logo
WWE

Jim Ross Only Signing One-Year Deals After Current AEW Contract Expires

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross is a legendary commentator in the pro wrestling business, where he has been a part of the most iconic moments in pro wrestling history. Jim Ross is currently a part of the AEW commentary team and is having a great time there. While speaking to DAZN, Jim Ross noted talked about his future in AEW, hoping that he can continue with AEW.

