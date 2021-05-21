newsbreak-logo
WWE

Randy Orton Allegedly Found Loophole to Avoid Suspension For Using Drugs in WWE

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy Orton is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world as he has competed inside the squared circle for almost two decades. While Orton is seen as a locker room leader now, he used to be a very problematic individual early on in his career. While speaking on ‘The...

WWEewrestlingnews.com

Randy Orton Says He Used To Dislike Matt Riddle

Randy Orton was the latest guest on the Kurt Angle Show . During it, he talked about how he used to dislike Matt Riddle, who is currently teaming with “The Viper” on TV. “I think he’s gonna do fantastic, and I think he’s already kind of outshined most of his class of NXT that came up over the last year – but you have a lot of those guys that are doing well. The funny thing with Riddle, the first time I met him, we were in Miami. The entire locker room of NXT was in Miami, so now our locker rooms which aren’t the biggest, are jam-packed with NXT guys who aren’t working the show. But in the wrestling business, you bring your gear to the show. You’re always prepared. So, you’ve got all these NXT guys with all their shit taking up all the space in the locker room. So, me being a vet and seeing this, it doesn’t help when I walk by Matt Riddle and my olive branch was basically me looking at Matt and said, ‘There he is, there he is.’ Just kind of an icebreaker expecting a, ‘Hey Randy, my name is Matt. Nice to meet you.’ Instead, Matt just kind of barely – with the blood-shot eyes – glanced over at me and he just kept walking. I remember thinking, ‘That mother…..’ So, for quite a while, I didn’t like Riddle. It was because of that little scenario. I took it as a lack of respect and when you come back there and you’re brand new and no one knows you, you wanna introduce yourself. We’re a band of brothers. I’ve gotta trust you with my body in that ring, and you the same. We should probably make an introduction at some point and probably shoot the shit a little bit.”
WWEPWMania

Randy Orton Comments On If He Will Leave WWE To Makes Movies

During an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast, Randy Orton talked about if he will leave WWE to make movies like John Cena…. “A lot of guys, I see them branching off and doing other things or making sure they have something lined up for when they can’t wrestle anymore. I don’t know if this is showing my cards or not, but I kid of see myself being with WWE for life. I don’t know why I would go anywhere else. Who knows what the future holds, but although I love movies and auditions – I don’t think acting is my passion. I’m not trying to move to Hollywood or New York and be a full-time actor. The way Batista and Cena did it is they used WWE as a jumping board to go into Hollywood and all that stuff. But I think I’m happy with my place in the WWE right now. The money’s good, the talent’s good, the locker room’s great, and I have a good relationship with all the people that are in charge. I don’t see why I would change that. I only see all of those different variables getting better over the coming years.”
WWEPWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – May 10, 2021. – Tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package. We cut to the RAW opening video. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as the pyro goes off. Adnan Virk welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show.
WWEcultaholic.com

Randy Orton Not Targeting Move From WWE To Hollywood

Randy Orton has ruled out the possibility of him departing WWE for a career in Hollywood. Orton, who has been on the WWE roster for over 20 years, and has appeared in a number of movies over the years including 2013's 12 Rounds 2: Reloaded and 2015's The Condemned. The...
WWEProwrestling.net

Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in a non-title match, Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a non-title match, Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin, Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in a non-title match: The usual strong match between Lashley and McIntyre. MVP making a pitch to have Braun Strowman take out McIntyre gave the match an added hook that also plays into their Triple Threat at the pay-per-view. But why did backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick say that “reports indicated” that MVP made a business proposal to Strowman when viewers actually saw it? Please tell me we’re not back in the mode where WWE acts like the wrestlers and broadcast team members don’t know the cameras are present in the backstage area. Anyway, Strowman felt like the weak character going into the Triple Threat, so it was a good move to make him look dominant on the brand’s go-home show.