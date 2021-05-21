Carderock Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)
Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com