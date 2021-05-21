City to hold medical cannabis hearing

The Madison City Commission approved several city board appointments during its meeting Monday, except for the ones recommended for appointment to the city’s Park and Recreation Board. Commissioners had the approval of the board appointments listed under the items included in its consent calendar on its agenda Monday, but the item was moved to the New Business portion of the meeting for discussion. At that time, Commissioner Adam Shaw made the motion to approve all of the board appointments presented, but table the ones recommended for the Park and Recreation Board so that the Board could discuss them at their meeting Tuesday. The two proposed appointments are former commissioner Bob Thill and Mark Ferber. Commissioner Jeremiah Corbin, who oversees the Park Board, asked Mayor Marshall Dennert how he came up with the proposed appointments.