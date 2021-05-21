City to hold medical cannabis hearing

newsbreak-logo
The Madison City Commission will hold a joint session with the city planning commission when city officials meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall. The city commissioners and planning commission members plan to hold a hearing to listen to any testimony about licensing for local medical cannabis businesses. They plan to review Ordinance No. 1633, which deals with licensing, and consider its approval. Commissioners will also consider holding the ordinance's first reading.

